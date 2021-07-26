Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183,367 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,176 shares of company stock valued at $613,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

