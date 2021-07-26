BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BWXT opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

