BWS Financial Cuts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $43.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target trimmed by BWS Financial from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $373,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

