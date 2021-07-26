BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BRP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

