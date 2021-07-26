Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $162.87

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 146,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $398.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.