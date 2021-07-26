Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $16.50

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.92. 464,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

