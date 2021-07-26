Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.95 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $786.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

