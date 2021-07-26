Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target at C$34.63

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,950. The firm has a market cap of C$18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

