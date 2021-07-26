Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $126.71

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.45. 439,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,825. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

