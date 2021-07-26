Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $43.50

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $5,848,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.09. 175,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

