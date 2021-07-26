Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $189.12

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.12.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Diageo by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.41. 4,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,082. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.47. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

