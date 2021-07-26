Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) PT at $27.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BSAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 298,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

