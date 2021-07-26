Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$51.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$612.69 million and a PE ratio of -2,175.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

