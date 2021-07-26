Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

WNEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 87,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.