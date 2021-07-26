Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

