Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
