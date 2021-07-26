Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

