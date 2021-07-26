Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ESI opened at $23.19 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

