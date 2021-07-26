Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $125,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.23. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.12.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

