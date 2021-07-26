Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.55. 5,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $100.04.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

