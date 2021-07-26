Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $24,568,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

