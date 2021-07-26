Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $15.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.76 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.81. 2,607,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.70. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

