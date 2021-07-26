Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $370.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $203.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

