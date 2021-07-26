Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $155.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $160.18 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $602.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $640.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

