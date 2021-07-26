Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $115.44 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

