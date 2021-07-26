Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.95. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.67.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

