Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

