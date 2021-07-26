Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.