Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 91,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,699. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

