Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $19.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

