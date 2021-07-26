Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.