British Land’s (BTLCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

