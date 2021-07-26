Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

