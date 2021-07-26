Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 524,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

