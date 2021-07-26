Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $238.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.