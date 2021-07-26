Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $17,609,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $9,457,000.

RPG traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,599. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $192.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

