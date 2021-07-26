Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EDEN traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €110.96 ($130.55). The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €108.39.

