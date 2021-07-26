Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $870,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after purchasing an additional 388,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.61 on Monday, hitting $412.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

