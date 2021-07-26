Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Synaptics makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.23. 6,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,961. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

