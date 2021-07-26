Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,821,824. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

