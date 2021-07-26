Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 112

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BREE. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

