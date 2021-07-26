Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

BDN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,376. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

