BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

