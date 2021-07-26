Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,218.29. 8,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,680. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.04. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

