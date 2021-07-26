BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $184.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $176.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

