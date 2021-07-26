BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$18.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perfom rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.70.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

