Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 343.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of BE opened at $21.49 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.