Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,448,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,640,000. Vine Energy accounts for 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000.

Shares of VEI opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEI shares. assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

