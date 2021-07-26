Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,038,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Butterfly Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,657. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

