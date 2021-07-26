Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $25.50 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,499,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAAC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

