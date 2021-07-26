Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $11.95 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 313.33% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of DRVN remained flat at $$30.97 on Monday. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 75.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

